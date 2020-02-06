The Rolling Stones to bring their 'No Filter' tour to Central Florida this summer

The word is out! The Rolling Stones are officially playing Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on July 5 – the 2020 concert is the band’s only Florida date on the just-announced “No Filter” tour.
Tickets to see the iconic rock & roll band go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 14, and fans can register to get a pre-sale code that will allow for early access to tickets. According to the Rolling Stones' ticket registration website, pre-sale codes will be sent to the email address provided in the registration form at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and the pre-sale window closes at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.
This is gonna be one expensive Valentine’s Day present.
