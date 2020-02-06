The Heard

Thursday, February 6, 2020

The Rolling Stones to bring their 'No Filter' tour to Central Florida this summer

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 12:51 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ROLLING STONES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Rolling Stones/Facebook
The word is out! The Rolling Stones are officially playing Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on July 5 – the 2020 concert is the band’s only Florida date on the just-announced “No Filter” tour.

Tickets to see the iconic rock & roll band go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 14, and fans can register to get a pre-sale code that will allow for early access to tickets. According to the Rolling Stones' ticket registration website, pre-sale codes will be sent to the email address provided in the registration form at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and the pre-sale window closes at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.

This is gonna be one expensive Valentine’s Day present.

The confirmation comes just days after the band teased the announcement with banners at Raymond James and the Tampa Riverwalk.



The last time the Stones played a Bay area football stadium was in 1994 when the band hit the old “Big Sombrero” Tampa Stadium; the band’s last tour stop in Tampa was in 2005 at Amalie Arena.


