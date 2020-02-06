Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Sen. Rick Scott pushes for constitutional amendment to raise threshold for impeachment

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA RICK SCOTT/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Rick Scott/Twitter
Not satisfied with the acquittal of President Donald Trump on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress, Sen. Rick Scott today announced he's pushing for a constitutional amendment to make it harder to impeach the president.

"It should be harder – much harder – for either political party to take the process our Founders created as a last resort against a tyrannical leader and use it instead as a tool for the tyranny of a political majority," said Scott.

Specifically, he's talking about requiring a "super-majority" of three-fifths of the U.S. House to impeach a president, or 60 percent. That would require at least 261 "yes" votes out of 435 total members. There were 230 votes in the House to impeach Trump on Dec. 18. By contrast, presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached by majorities of about 73 percent and 53 percent, respectively.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday, with only 48 votes to convict on the charge of abuse of power, and 47 votes to convict for obstruction of Congress. Except for one vote by Sen. Mitt Romney to convict, the votes were down party lines.
It would take two-thirds of the House and Senate, as well as ratification by 38 U.S. states. click to tweet
"Our country should never again have to suffer from this partisan hackery," Scott said in a statement. "An act as divisive as impeachment must have bipartisan backing and overwhelming support."



Conservative outlets like Fox News and National Review are excitedly pouncing on the news, but constitutional amendments are notoriously difficult to accomplish. In order to pass, it would take two-thirds of the House and Senate, as well as ratification by 38 U.S. states.

Undeterred by the slim chances, Scott is pressing the issue. "The Democrats used the impeachment process as a tool to hurt President Trump, regardless of the outcome of the Senate trial. It's a dangerous precedent and the process has to change," he said.

Scott previously released video ads during the impeachment trial in the Senate, in which he claimed the process was holding him and 99 colleagues "hostage."

From the outset of his Senate campaign, the then-governor touted a constitutional amendment to limit the terms of U.S. House and Senate members. His latest proposal to further protect the sitting president might gain more traction with Congress than attempts to limit their own terms, but this initiative stands an almost equal chance of going absolutely anywhere.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF students plan to protest use of activity fees for Ben Shapiro speech Read More

  2. Orlando's Pre-International Noise Conference show gave a look into the noise underground locally and beyond Read More

  3. Paws in the Park will parade the pups at Lake Eola on Saturday Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz couldn't make it through the State of the Union without doing something dumb Read More

  5. There's another scooter vendor in Orlando, and they call themselves Lynx Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation