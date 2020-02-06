The Heard

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Country star Sam Hunt to take Central Florida to the 'Southside' in June

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 11:35 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
Earlier today, country sweetheart Sam Hunt announced his highly-anticipated new album Southside, and a massive U.S. tour of the same name — making its Tampa stop on June 12.

This show at the MidFlorida Credit Ampitheatre will feature fellow country singer-songwriters Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest opening up for Hunt.

Get ready for Hunt’s Tampa headlining gig by streaming  Southside, which drops April 3. The country cutie played Raymond James Stadium two years opening for Luke Bryan, but hasn't headlined a Tampa Bay show since 2017.

Tickets for Hunt’s summer show go on sale Feb. 14, but there are droves of pre-sales on livenation.com if you want to snag tickets early.



Last year, Sam Hunt made a promise to his fans that in 2020 he’d be focusing on touring, and from the looks of his upcoming "Southside" tour — he wasn’t lying.


