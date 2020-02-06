Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Tip Jar

4 Rivers Smokehouse announces opening date for largest-ever location, in Daytona Beach

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 10:04 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY 4R RESTAURANT GROUP
  • Courtesy 4R Restaurant Group
4 Rivers continues its plans for barbecue world domination, announcing today the opening date for their fourteenth smokehouse, located directly across from Daytona International Speedway. It will be the chain's largest location yet.

The 6,500 square-foot restaurant will open on Thursday, Jan. 13, inside the new, 300,000 square-foot One Daytona venue. They'll be serving their signature 18-hour smoked angus brisket, along with pulled pork and burnt ends, and sides including baked cheese grits, smokehouse corn and smoked jalapeños, as well as rotating monthly specials. The location will serve their new Beyond Burnt Ends, a 100-percent plant-based dish they launched last year.

"It’s incredibly exciting to open during Daytona Speedweeks," said 4 Rivers CEO John Rivers in a statement, noting they now have "the opportunity to serve thousands of race fans from across the country."

Calling it "Our Barbecue Ministry," Rivers' new joint will seat 280 guests, along with a bar serving beer and wine, spirits and cocktails, and the 4R Loaded Milkshake. The bar will have its own menu, featuring BBQ nachos, egg rolls, quesadillas and loaded BBQ fries. The location will offer full-service catering and a private dining area for groups.



This is the 23rd location overall for parent company 4R Restaurant Group, which also operates 4R Cantina Barbacoa at Disney Springs, four walkup venues at the ESPN Wide World of Sports, and outposts at Camping World Stadium, Spectrum Stadium and Doak Campbell Stadium. They also sell 4 Rivers Smokehouse sauces and rubs in Publix – because they can.

It's 4 Rivers' world. We just eat in it.
click to enlarge Monica Rivers, John Rivers and Lesa France Kennedy signing the contract to bring the newest 4 Rivers Smokehouse to One Daytona - COURTESY 4R RESTAURANT GROUP
  • Courtesy 4R Restaurant Group
  • Monica Rivers, John Rivers and Lesa France Kennedy signing the contract to bring the newest 4 Rivers Smokehouse to One Daytona
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz couldn't make it through the State of the Union without doing something dumb Read More

  2. UCF students plan to protest use of activity fees for Ben Shapiro speech Read More

  3. Florida Sen. Rick Scott pushes for constitutional amendment to raise threshold for impeachment Read More

  4. SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival releases full lineup of performers Read More

  5. Orlando's Pre-International Noise Conference show gave a look into the noise underground locally and beyond Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation