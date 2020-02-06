4 Rivers Smokehouse announces opening date for largest-ever location, in Daytona Beach

click to enlarge
4 Rivers continues its plans for barbecue world domination, announcing today the opening date for their fourteenth smokehouse, located directly across from Daytona International Speedway. It will be the chain's largest location yet.
The 6,500 square-foot restaurant will open on Thursday, Jan. 13, inside the new, 300,000 square-foot One Daytona venue. They'll be serving their signature 18-hour smoked angus brisket, along with pulled pork and burnt ends, and sides including baked cheese grits, smokehouse corn and smoked jalapeños, as well as rotating monthly specials. The location will serve their new Beyond Burnt Ends, a 100-percent plant-based dish they launched last year.
"It’s incredibly exciting to open during Daytona Speedweeks," said 4 Rivers CEO John Rivers in a statement, noting they now have "the opportunity to serve thousands of race fans from across the country."
Calling it "Our Barbecue Ministry," Rivers' new joint will seat 280 guests, along with a bar serving beer and wine, spirits and cocktails, and the 4R Loaded Milkshake. The bar will have its own menu, featuring BBQ nachos, egg rolls, quesadillas and loaded BBQ fries. The location will offer full-service catering and a private dining area for groups.
This is the 23rd location overall for parent company 4R Restaurant Group, which also operates 4R Cantina Barbacoa at Disney Springs, four walkup venues
at the ESPN Wide World of Sports, and outposts at Camping World Stadium, Spectrum Stadium and Doak Campbell Stadium. They also sell 4 Rivers Smokehouse sauces and rubs in Publix – because they can
.
It's 4 Rivers' world. We just eat in it.
