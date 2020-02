Virginia Drive Live returns to bridge two of Orlando's coolest neighborhoods

We’ve yet to see what the opening of the Yard at Ivanhoe does to the walkability of the Virginia Drive corridor between Ivanhoe Village and Mills 50, but for now you can take advantage of both districts’ hospitality as they team up for a night of boozewalkin’. Purchase a $5 wristband at either Ivanhoe Park Brewing or Ten10 Brewing and get discounts on food and drink at various spots along Virginia Drive. The Main Street Districts split the proceeds, enabling them to continue to create programs even after the anticipated traffic changes coming to the area.4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; Virginia Drive, between Mills and Orange avenues; $5; mills50.org

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press