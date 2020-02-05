The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The Gist

Virginia Drive Live returns to bridge two of Orlando's coolest neighborhoods

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA IVANHOE PARK BREWING COMPANY/FACEBOOK
We’ve yet to see what the opening of the Yard at Ivanhoe does to the walkability of the Virginia Drive corridor between Ivanhoe Village and Mills 50, but for now you can take advantage of both districts’ hospitality as they team up for a night of boozewalkin’. Purchase a $5 wristband at either Ivanhoe Park Brewing or Ten10 Brewing and get discounts on food and drink at various spots along Virginia Drive. The Main Street Districts split the proceeds, enabling them to continue to create programs even after the anticipated traffic changes coming to the area.

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; Virginia Drive, between Mills and Orange avenues; $5; mills50.org, ivanhoevillage.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Virginia Drive Live
@ Virginia Drive
Virginia Drive
Central
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Feb. 8, 4-8 p.m.
Price: $5
Events
Map
Location Details Virginia Drive
Virginia Drive
Central
Orlando, FL
General Goods & Services
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Virginia Drive Live @ Virginia Drive

    • Sat., Feb. 8, 4-8 p.m. $5

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Something big is headed to Universal Orlando's CityWalk. This is what we think it is Read More

  2. There's another scooter vendor in Orlando, and they call themselves Lynx Read More

  3. 'It was a shock to everybody,' says Lucky's Market manager Read More

  4. Pig Floyd's is offering a meaty taco bouquet for Valentine's Day Read More

  5. With face masks and park closures, Disney takes unprecedented steps to address coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation