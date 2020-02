Timelost brings Gulf Coast shoegaze to Orlando at Will's Pub

Emerging band Timelost is the brainchild of two musicians from bands that, though different from one another, are unified in a commitment to crushing sound and genre defiance. Shane Handal is the guitarist-founder of St. Pete post-rock goliath Set and Setting – one of the best, most acclaimed Florida bands in recent years – and Grzesiek Czapla is bassist of Philadelphia progressive black metal band Woe. Their union as Timelost is a thick slab of shoegaze that’s far more Swervedriver than My Bloody Valentine, and it wears their heavy-music pedigree proudly and loudly. They’re coming on the mighty wind of a new debut album,, that, live, should be a gorgeous sonic overload. The addition of noise punks Witchbender and rock-powered shoegaze act Sad Halen – two of the best bands of the current Orlando class – makes this bill a certified triple threat.with Witchbender, Sad Halen | 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10

