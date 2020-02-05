Timelost brings Gulf Coast shoegaze to Orlando at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
Emerging band Timelost is the brainchild of two musicians from bands that, though different from one another, are unified in a commitment to crushing sound and genre defiance. Shane Handal is the guitarist-founder of St. Pete post-rock goliath Set and Setting – one of the best, most acclaimed Florida bands in recent years – and Grzesiek Czapla is bassist of Philadelphia progressive black metal band Woe. Their union as Timelost is a thick slab of shoegaze that’s far more Swervedriver than My Bloody Valentine, and it wears their heavy-music pedigree proudly and loudly. They’re coming on the mighty wind of a new debut album, Don’t Remember Me for This
, that, live, should be a gorgeous sonic overload. The addition of noise punks Witchbender and rock-powered shoegaze act Sad Halen – two of the best bands of the current Orlando class – makes this bill a certified triple threat.
with Witchbender, Sad Halen | 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $10
