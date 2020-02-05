Phantasmagoria and Maxine's on Shine add some spooky spice to your Valentine's plans

click to enlarge
What, did you think that now that the spooky holidays – Halloween and Christmas – are over, Central Florida’s premier Victorian steam-goth circus outfit Phantasmagoria was going to just take a break? No, the creepy crew is trying to throw some fright into your springtime fornication rituals with a “Trick and Treat” show at Maxine’s on Shine. Enjoy the included dinner while watching Phantasmagoria perform tales of love gone wrong, because nothing gets your date hotter than watching other people do love wrong. Just go with it; no kink-shaming.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11; Maxine’s on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.; $55.25; maxinesonshine.com
.
@ Maxine's on Shine
337 N. Shine Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Tue., Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
Price:
$55.25
Theater