Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Paws in the Park will parade the pups at Lake Eola on Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 7:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY PAWS IN THE PARK
  • Photo courtesy Paws in the Park
If you're looking for a fun activity this weekend, paws what you're doing and set your calendar for Saturday. That's when the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is holding its annual "Paws in the Park" fundraiser, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lake Eola Park.

Ever want to dress your pet up just because? Well, now you have the chance. A new "PAWrade" costume contest, with celebrity judges and cash prizes, will kick off the morning. Judges are looking for various themes such as superheroes, favorite foods, and binge-worthy television shows.

Registration is open for you and your four-legged family member online, as well as an opportunity to invite your pals and their families too.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY PAWS IN THE PARK
  • Photo courtesy Paws in the Park
"We are excited to see our animal-loving community back out at Lake Eola Park for Paws in the Park," said special events manager Caryn Freas. "And to kickstart what we hope is another phenomenal year of fundraising for our much-loved and deserving furry friends."

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando was founded in 1937 as the Orlando Humane Society. Since then, the organization has built shelters for dogs and cats in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. Paws in the Park was created to support the Alliance's mission to educate people, while sheltering and healing pets and their families with diligent care. This event will support over 6,000 homeless pets.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY PAWS IN THE PARK
  • Photo courtesy Paws in the Park
While the dogs will always be the star of the show, activities for humans will also be abundant, including a beer garden, food trucks and lots of shopping.



And if that wasn't enough, Pet Alliance is offering an opportunity to bring a new furry friend home with you, as well as a mobile vet unit on site providing free vaccinations.

Look out for Orlando Weekly's photographers at this irresistible event.
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY PAWS IN THE PARK
  • Image courtesy Paws in the Park
Related Events

  • Free User Submitted
    Paws in the Park @ Lake Eola Park

    Sat., Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. free
