Orlando's Pre-International Noise Conference show gave a look into the noise underground locally and beyond

Orlando Pre-INC Show at Uncle Lou's and Grumpy's

Aaron's Home at Orlando Pre-INC Show

Dylan Houser at Orlando Pre-INC Show

Funeral Guy at Orlando Pre-INC Show

Gluck Gluck at Orlando Pre-INC Show

Street Rat at Orlando Pre-INC Show

Street Rat at Orlando Pre-INC Show

Funeral Guy at Orlando Pre-INC Show

Bongus at Orlando Pre-INC Show

Cabo Boing at Orlando Pre-INC Show

Funeral Guy at Orlando Pre-INC Show

Thein Miami has by now become such a major annual institution in the underground that thein Orlando – curated by Lakeland noise insider(of Formaldehydra) since 2015 – have themselves become yearly institutions. Besides capitalizing on the rich influx of noise pilgrims to showcase out-of-town talent passing through (this year from as far away as North Carolina, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey), the pre-INC shows are worthwhile happenings because thealso come out and rally around the freak flag to represent.Once again, this year’s Orlando pre-INC show made full synergy of outsider Mills 50 spotsand– two venues that, from logistics on down to attitude, are absolutely ideal for this event. From the range on display at this latest show, the sonic offerings are getting increasingly expansive in the noise underground.As usual, this congress of experimental music is a near-bottomlesswith cryptic concepts and techniques so unorthodox that it would consume my word count in pure description alone. But the actual sounds – from the pure noise of New Jersey’son out to the ambient, after-hours house beats of Orlando’s– represented a panoply of mutant ideas that test the bounds of noise music.Among the most salient acts I caught was former Miamian and now current Philadelphianwho shot blasts of white-hot noise from a hazmat suit rigged with pedals and other sound devices in a berserk, full-body performance.By far, the biggest broadside came from pan-Florida free-jazz syndicateAlthough the amorphous improvisation group tends to feature lots of stars from the state’s musical fringe, this particular showing was especially maximal for the occasion in both credentials and sheer manpower.While the horn section of their opening set for Eugene Chadbourne back in December was a two-man affair, they came this time as aarmed with saxes, trumpets and trombone. And it was an enveloping, amoebic performance that spread all around the room and infiltrated the crowd.Bringing welcome playfulness to the proceedings wasAlthough it does its own thing, this solo project ofBrian Esser wiggles with the same electro-elastic oddity that made Yip-Yip Orlando’s own warped Devo for so many years.In all, the Orlando pre-INC showcase was a full festival’s worth of action compressed into a one-night blur of insanity. And it was a triumph of circuits, ethos and unchained creativity.