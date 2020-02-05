The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The Heard

Orlando's Pre-International Noise Conference show gave a look into the noise underground locally and beyond

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM

click to enlarge Orlando Pre-INC Show at Uncle Lou's and Grumpy's - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Orlando Pre-INC Show at Uncle Lou's and Grumpy's
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Pre-International Noise Conference at Uncle Lou’s and Grumpy’s, Feb. 3

The International Noise Conference in Miami has by now become such a major annual institution in the underground that the pre-INC shows in Orlando – curated by Lakeland noise insider Dylan Houser (of Formaldehydra) since 2015 – have themselves become yearly institutions. Besides capitalizing on the rich influx of noise pilgrims to showcase out-of-town talent passing through (this year from as far away as North Carolina, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey), the pre-INC shows are worthwhile happenings because the homegrown weirdos also come out and rally around the freak flag to represent.

click to enlarge Aaron's Home at Orlando Pre-INC Show - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Aaron's Home at Orlando Pre-INC Show
click to enlarge Dylan Houser at Orlando Pre-INC Show - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Dylan Houser at Orlando Pre-INC Show
Once again, this year’s Orlando pre-INC show made full synergy of outsider Mills 50 spots Uncle Lou’s and Grumpy’s – two venues that, from logistics on down to attitude, are absolutely ideal for this event. From the range on display at this latest show, the sonic offerings are getting increasingly expansive in the noise underground.

click to enlarge Funeral Guy at Orlando Pre-INC Show - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Funeral Guy at Orlando Pre-INC Show
As usual, this congress of experimental music is a near-bottomless buffet of strangeness, with cryptic concepts and techniques so unorthodox that it would consume my word count in pure description alone. But the actual sounds – from the pure noise of New Jersey’s Gluck Gluck on out to the ambient, after-hours house beats of Orlando’s Saturn Valley – represented a panoply of mutant ideas that test the bounds of noise music.

click to enlarge Gluck Gluck at Orlando Pre-INC Show - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Gluck Gluck at Orlando Pre-INC Show
Among the most salient acts I caught was former Miamian and now current Philadelphian Street Rat, who shot blasts of white-hot noise from a hazmat suit rigged with pedals and other sound devices in a berserk, full-body performance.



click to enlarge Street Rat at Orlando Pre-INC Show - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Street Rat at Orlando Pre-INC Show
click to enlarge Street Rat at Orlando Pre-INC Show - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Street Rat at Orlando Pre-INC Show
By far, the biggest broadside came from pan-Florida free-jazz syndicate Bongus. Although the amorphous improvisation group tends to feature lots of stars from the state’s musical fringe, this particular showing was especially maximal for the occasion in both credentials and sheer manpower.

click to enlarge Funeral Guy at Orlando Pre-INC Show - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Funeral Guy at Orlando Pre-INC Show
While the horn section of their opening set for Eugene Chadbourne back in December was a two-man affair, they came this time as a marauding brass gang armed with saxes, trumpets and trombone. And it was an enveloping, amoebic performance that spread all around the room and infiltrated the crowd.

click to enlarge Bongus at Orlando Pre-INC Show - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bongus at Orlando Pre-INC Show
Bringing welcome playfulness to the proceedings was Cabo Boing. Although it does its own thing, this solo project of Yip-Yip’s Brian Esser wiggles with the same electro-elastic oddity that made Yip-Yip Orlando’s own warped Devo for so many years.

click to enlarge Cabo Boing at Orlando Pre-INC Show - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Cabo Boing at Orlando Pre-INC Show
In all, the Orlando pre-INC showcase was a full festival’s worth of action compressed into a one-night blur of insanity. And it was a triumph of circuits, ethos and unchained creativity.

click to enlarge Funeral Guy at Orlando Pre-INC Show - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Funeral Guy at Orlando Pre-INC Show
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Something big is headed to Universal Orlando's CityWalk. This is what we think it is Read More

  2. There's another scooter vendor in Orlando, and they call themselves Lynx Read More

  3. 'It was a shock to everybody,' says Lucky's Market manager Read More

  4. Pig Floyd's is offering a meaty taco bouquet for Valentine's Day Read More

  5. With face masks and park closures, Disney takes unprecedented steps to address coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation