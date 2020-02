If there’s one biological constant across all human cultures, it might be that we’re all really focused on finding new ways to get ourselves off. Check out the best in recent sex tech at Fairvilla’s Future of Pleasure pre-Valentine’s Day party. Along with free drinks and bites, check out the inaugural F Awards, where Fairvilla presents awards to the best in products that buzz, tie, support, caress, slide and tingle. It’s like the Oscars, but with slightly less masturbation.7 p.m. Thursday; Fairvilla Megastore, 1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; fairvilla.com

