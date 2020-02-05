The Gist

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The Gist

Orlando Satanists host an arts and crafts market at the Falcon

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE SKEPTICAL ZONE
  • Photo via The Skeptical Zone
There’s a been a recent surge in the number of “dark” arts and crafts markets – ones that focus on oddities and esoterica – popping up in the area, but the one at the Falcon on Saturday night has the blessing of the Friends of the Satanic Temple. The market is also a qualifying event to have an official Central Florida chapter of the Satanic Temple – well, “consecrated” seems like the wrong word – so, established. Proceeds benefit the Temple’s tireless and often hilarious actions to protest the mingling of Church and State across the country.

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; facebook.com/thefalconbar.

