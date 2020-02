Opera Orlando brings Puccini to Church Street with 'The Girl of the Golden West'

Take a walk on the wild side with Minnie, the Girl of the Golden West, who must decide between love and the law. Rumor has it, if you arrive in your best Wild West attire, you will be entered into a costume competition, with a winner selected at the end of the show. This is no ordinary saloon: Act One of the show is staged in the Cheyenne Saloon, followed by Act Two in the Ceviche ballroom right across the street. Soprano Amy Cofield takes the lead role, while her lover and renegade tenor, Dick Johnson, is played by Ben Gulley. Hors d’oeuvres, appetizers and desserts are offered during the show, along with drinks. Ride like the wind to join Minnie and her crew in the Old West for a rootin-tootin’ good time.7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday | Cheyenne Saloon & Opera House, 128 W. Church St. | 407-420-9091 | operaorlando.org | $125-$150

