Montreal's Automelodi to headline Panic! event at Iron Cow in March

French-Canadian dark-synth star Automelodi will be in the spotlight for the first Panic! event since the local electronic promoters parted ways with their former home base of Stonewall.
This is, as of this writing, the only Southern tour date (besides Texas, if we're really splitting hairs) for Automelodi. The band are touring behind last year's album on HoloDeck,Mirages Au Futur Verre-brisé.
