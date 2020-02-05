Comedian Mike Birbiglia spends most of the weekend at the Orlando Improv

click to enlarge
Mike Birbiglia, the comedian best known for Sleepwalk With Me
, an autobiographical book and movie about his life-threatening sleepwalking disorder, pops up for two nights on the Orlando Improv calendar this week. The 41-year-old’s last comedy special, The New One
, debuted on Netflix last year to glowing reviews after six months on the New York theater circuit as a one-man show. But Birbiglia promises that his shows on this brief mini-tour of Florida – the Mike Visits His Daughter’s Grandparents Tour, as he’s referred to it on Twitter – will consist of entirely new material written over the past six months.
7:30 & 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 & 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7-8 | Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive | 407-480-5233 | theimprovorlando.com
| $30
Comedy