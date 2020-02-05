The Gist

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The Gist

Celebrate Valentine's Day early with pugs and sushi at 'For the Love of Dogs'

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
If you don't have a human valentine this year, you might have better luck finding a new furry friend instead at "For the Love of Dogs," a pre-Valentine's event hosted at Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY FOR THE LOVE OF DOGS
  • Photo courtesy For the Love of Dogs
The soirée includes a love-themed photo booth, pug kissing booths, and complimentary goodie bags with treats and grooming supplies provided by Woof Gang Bakery. The restaurant is also debuting its new dog-friendly patio menu.

What oozes love like hugging a pug? That's right — nothing. You can smooch a pooch at the Pug Rescue of Florida's pug kissing booth, run by Elizabeth Ashlea Pet Portraits, by donating a dollar. If you want to go all-in for your pup, you can pay $5 for a photoshoot with props and decor with hearts and baby Cupid.

They will also raffle prizes, including restaurant gift certificates, a pug gift basket and gift certificates for grooming and other goodies. All proceeds will benefit the Pug Rescue.



If this sounds like your kind of pre-V-Day shindig, bring your pups to the Dragonfly patio on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are free but some spots are limited, so check out their event page for details.
click to enlarge The inside of Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - PHOTO COURTESY FOR THE LOVE OF DOGS
  • Photo courtesy For the Love of Dogs
  • The inside of Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi
