Celebrate Valentine's Day early with pugs and sushi at 'For the Love of Dogs'

If you don't have a human valentine this year, you might have better luck finding a new furry friend instead at "For the Love of Dogs," a pre-Valentine's event hosted at Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi.The soirée includes a love-themed photo booth, pug kissing booths, and complimentary goodie bags with treats and grooming supplies provided by Woof Gang Bakery. The restaurant is also debuting its new dog-friendly patio menu.What oozes love like hugging a pug? That's right —. You can smooch a pooch at the Pug Rescue of Florida 's pug kissing booth, run by Elizabeth Ashlea Pet Portraits , by donating a dollar. If you want to go all-in for your pup, you can pay $5 for a photoshoot with props and decor with hearts and baby Cupid.They will also raffle prizes, including restaurant gift certificates, a pug gift basket and gift certificates for grooming and other goodies. All proceeds will benefit the Pug Rescue.If this sounds like your kind of pre-V-Day shindig, bring your pups to the Dragonfly patio on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are free but some spots are limited, so check out their event page for details

