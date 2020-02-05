Celebrate Valentine's Day early with pugs and sushi at 'For the Love of Dogs'

click to enlarge
If you don't have a human valentine this year, you might have better luck finding a new furry friend instead at "For the Love of Dogs," a pre-Valentine's event hosted at Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi.
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy For the Love of Dogs
The soirée includes a love-themed photo booth, pug kissing booths, and complimentary goodie bags with treats and grooming supplies provided by Woof Gang Bakery. The restaurant is also debuting its new dog-friendly patio menu.
What oozes love like hugging a pug? That's right — nothing
. You can smooch a pooch at the Pug Rescue of Florida
's pug kissing booth, run by Elizabeth Ashlea Pet Portraits
, by donating a dollar. If you want to go all-in for your pup, you can pay $5 for a photoshoot with props and decor with hearts and baby Cupid.
They will also raffle prizes, including restaurant gift certificates, a pug gift basket and gift certificates for grooming and other goodies. All proceeds will benefit the Pug Rescue.
If this sounds like your kind of pre-V-Day shindig, bring your pups to the Dragonfly patio on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are free but some spots are limited, so check out their event page for details
.
click to enlarge
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
-
Photo courtesy For the Love of Dogs
-
The inside of Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi