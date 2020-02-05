The Gist

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The Gist

Celebrate Orlando's Asian community at the annual Mills 50 Dragon Parade

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge dragon_parade_adobestock_6238651.jpeg
Who doesn’t love to ring in the New Year? Well, here’s your chance to do it again! The most celebrated holiday in East Asia is coming to Orlando withvthe annual Lunar New Year Parade in Mills 50. This year marks the Year of the Rat. Like any great parade, there will be music, guests, floats, costumes, dancers and, the best part, lots of food vendors. Our 2020 got off to a rough start, so come to the corner of Lake Highland Drive and North Mills Avenue to join in on the celebrations. Get a fresh reset on your resolutions while enjoying one of the biggest cultural events of the season.

11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 | Mills 50, N. Thornton Avenue between Lake Highland Drive and Colonial Drive | 407-205-2808 | centralfloridadragonparade.org | free

