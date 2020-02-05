Bring your pooch to downtown Orlando's Lake Eola Park for Paws in the Park this weekend

click to enlarge
Bring your four-legged friends to Lake Eola Park for a doggone good time at Orlando’s biggest pet parade. Aside from floats and scores of dogs running about, there’s dock diving for sporting dogs, a doggie kissing booth and even a costume contest for pups with a $200 grand prize. And who said humans can’t join in on the festivities? Paws in the Park is providing live music, food trucks, a beer garden and a body-painting booth with Skin Wars runner-up Shannon Holt. If you and your pet want to walk in the parade and/or participate in the costume contest, online registration is required prior to the event.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 | Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. | pawsinthepark.org
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Lake Eola Park
195 N. Rosalind Ave.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
407-351-7722
Price:
free
Events