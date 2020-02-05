The Gist

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Bring your pooch to downtown Orlando's Lake Eola Park for Paws in the Park this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 10:58 AM

Bring your four-legged friends to Lake Eola Park for a doggone good time at Orlando’s biggest pet parade. Aside from floats and scores of dogs running about, there’s dock diving for sporting dogs, a doggie kissing booth and even a costume contest for pups with a $200 grand prize. And who said humans can’t join in on the festivities? Paws in the Park is providing live music, food trucks, a beer garden and a body-painting booth with Skin Wars runner-up Shannon Holt. If you and your pet want to walk in the parade and/or participate in the costume contest, online registration is required prior to the event.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 | Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. | pawsinthepark.org | free

