Boston Market, desperate for your attention, offers Valentine's Day bouquets of 'BAE-by Back Ribs'

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Boston Market, but why?

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Boston Market

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Boston Market

Look, we get it, you like meat. Bacon, pork belly, ribs. Yes, that's fantastic, even though it isn't really a character trait.It does, however, mean you'll probably love Boston Market's shameless new Valentine's Day promotion which is, to be clear, nothing more than a clutch of ribs wrapped in a sheet of paper.Well, that's just great, isn't it? I don't know whose fault this is, but people went to college for this. There were PowerPoint presentations. But it's working, I guess, because here we both are, talking about these ribs.Let's continue."Ditch the dozen red roses and chocolates this Valentine’s Day by giving your 'bae-by' a gift they’ll never forget," begins the press release, written by someone who has never dated anyone, ever. That gift, of course, is "a bouquet of fall-off-the bone baby back ribs!"Yes, on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, the chain will be offering "a select number" of these "limited edition BAE-by Back Ribs Bouquets" at all of its restaurants nationwide.They cost $29.99 each, and hold a dozen of Boston Market's baby back ribs. A full order of ribs usually costs $13.99, so the holiday pricing is extra romantic.If you'd like something cheaper, couples can eat a dinner for two on Feb. 14, including two half orders of ribs, four sides, and two pieces of cornbread, for $20 with a coupon available on their website Please never say the words "ribs bouquet" in our presence again.