Seattle band Tacocat debut in Orlando with AJJ and shout out locals Wet Nurse

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Tacocat at the Abbey

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Tacocat at the Abbey

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Tacocat at the Abbey

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Tacocat at the Abbey

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Tacocat at the Abbey

click to enlarge Jen Cray

AJJ at the Abbey

click to enlarge Jen Cray

AJJ at the Abbey

click to enlarge Jen Cray

AJJ at the Abbey

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Emperor X at the Abbey

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Emperor X at the Abbey

While current tourmates AJJ and Emperor X are very familiar presences in these parts, Seattle hometown heroeshave finally just made their Orlando debut.On stage, they embody all the color of their punk-spiked indie rock. With scrappy songs of such disarming humor and infectious melody, it’s easy to see how a decidedly fun band like this has infiltrated the indie world, having made the pivotal jump up from boutique imprintto big-name sister labeljust last year.But it’s not because they’re just simple fun. It’s because their tunes can bewith incisive feminist bite and surprising listening durability for poppy punk jams. Their latest material even shows some pronounced growth in sound and writing with longer, more elegant melodic contours.Staking increasingly undeniable claim to prime turf between riot grrrl and the Go-Go’s, Tacocat have emerged as one of their generation’swithout even seeming to try too hard. And in a nice local salute, they dedicated a song to Orlando’s own hometown garage-pop heroesHeadliners(the Arizona group formerly known as) are a band whose live shows are the stuff of such legend that these folk punks are living folk heroes to their fans.Sure, AJJ's songs – sharp, direct and quivering with passion – are tailored to shoot right to the heart. But the true magic is the mass public reaction they inspire. For as many sparks as the band throw on onstage, their audience is what catches like wildfire. When the deafening applause is twice as loud as the band, you’re talking about aAlso on the bill wasan artist with deep Florida ties as a former Floridian and whose 2014 album is titledSimilar in live spirit to AJJ, he conducts his one-man, crowd-engaging show like a hyperliterate campfire sing-along. Onstage, he’s a coiled ball of thoughts and energy manifested in nervy lo-fi pop songs that are all stuck in high gear. It’s a densely packed performance that can cover incredible topical ground in such short span that you’ll be left dizzy in the haze of his