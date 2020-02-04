Tip Jar

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Pig Floyd's is offering a meaty taco bouquet for Valentine's Day

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY PIG FLOYD'S
  • Photo courtesy Pig Floyd's
Nothing says "I love you" like Valentine's Day tacos. After all, who doesn't love tacos?

This year, Pig Floyd's is offering a specialized ValenTaco bouquet box for your valentine. Each bouquet comes with your choice of three specialty tacos, along with an assortment of floral arrangements.

There are eight choices of taco meat, including butter chicken, pork al pastor, shrimp and sausage and "Korean kimcheeze." The flowers and decoration will be provided by the Heavy, a florist in Winter Park.

Each order can be placed online and will be made fresh, prepped and available for you to pick up at Pig Floyd's Mills 50 location. Although payment is required upfront, the bouquets are being offered at a first-come, first-serve basis.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY PIG FLOYD'S
  • Photo courtesy Pig Floyd's
At $45 each, the ValenTaco boxes are costly enough to show you're seriously hungry, but be careful planning the surprise because Pig Floyd's will call you ahead to schedule your desired pick-up time.

This event is only happening on Wednesday, Feb. 14, so make sure you grab someone special and figure out if they want chimichurri or not. This way your ValenTaco box will be set to perfection.



See you on Valentine's Day at Pig Floyd's with a taco (or three).

