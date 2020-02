Revisit the tale of adventurer D’Artagnan and his gang of fellow fighters in the Orlando Shakes adaptation of the French classic. Splendid sword fights between the band of swashbucklers and the villainous Cardinal Richelieu are sure to accelerate the heart rate of all those in attendance. Producing artistic director Richard Rose is responsible for bringing this witty adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ handspun story to life, and seasoned actor and director Jim Helsinger directs the production. There are crossed swords and closely guarded secrets around every corner. Go all for one, and one for all for a lavish night of hoodwinks, heroism and friendship as the three musketeers thwart evil in 17th-century France together.7:30 p.m. Wednesday | through March 22 | Orlando Shakespeare Theater, 812 E. Rollins St. | 407-447-1700 | orlandoshakes.org | $30

