Something big is headed to Universal Orlando's CityWalk. This is what we think it is

the large surf shop Island Clothing Co. P!Q and Fossil, both of which opened later at CityWalk, are also expected to close in the coming weeks. Fresh Produce saw a remodel in 2015. Permits have

with the city confirming four retail stores will be combined into one large venue.



It’s believed that the new large store may be home to an updated Universal Store. While the current store was remodeled just six years ago, the resort has since seen an impressive increase in attendance, and will soon be increased by the

at Epic Universe, like Nintendo and How to Train Your Dragon.

The new, larger store would be able to include areas for these brands, while also providing the ability for NBCUniversal to feature various franchises such as upcoming films or television series. A

s Orlando’s Super Nintendo World won’t open until 2023, a preview center for Epic Universe may open in the interim.

While much of the focus at Universal Orlando has been on their south campus and its highly anticipated, multi-billion-dollar Epic Universe theme park, that doesn’t mean the rest of the resort isn’t getting plenty of attention too. CityWalk, the resort’s dining and retail district, is about to get one of its most significant updates since it opened more than two decades ago.When CityWalk launched, the hope was the district would compete against Downtown Disney, now known as Disney Springs. Plans included a mix of third-party restaurants, retail offerings and some nightclubs, but with only a handful of retail stores, the area never really became a shopping destination. As many of the existing retail and third-party dining venue leases have come up for renewal, Universal has opted to replace them with new concepts, many of them their own. These include NBC Sports Grill & Grill replacing NASCAR Café and Emeril's Orlando being replaced by Bigfire.Now, one of the last remaining blocks of the original CityWalk is being brought into the new vision. Over the past few weeks, multiple retail stores have closed , including Fresh Produce and