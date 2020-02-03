Raphael Saadiq's Orlando performance uncovers the magic of an overlooked leading man

click to enlarge Michael Lothrop

Raphael Saadiq at the Plaza Live

Michael Lothrop

Michael Lothrop

Michael Lothrop

Michael Lothrop

Michael Lothrop

Michael Lothrop

Michael Lothrop

Michael Lothrop

Michael Lothrop

Michael Lothrop

This has been a long time coming. Most certainly this Orlando show, god yes (for which he actually apologized onstage), but really the full reckoning ofIn a long and credentialed career stretching back to the 1980s, he’s been a famously prolific collaborator. As a solo artist, however, Saadiq’s been the agonizing opposite. Still, even though those recorded tastings have been few and far between, they’ve certified hisAnd A-list though his associations may be, his virtuosity deserves its own space. Well, he finally arrived in Orlando – a city he estimates he hasn’t played since he was a kid – to do just that.Opening was tourmatean R&B ace in the hole on tastemaking indie-rock labelmaking her first tour through Florida. As neo as it is alternative, the soul step of this young Chicago artist is a deadly combination of brass and finesse. Fronting a full four-piece band, her poised, crisp voice is steel wrapped in silk, rolling both smooth and tough like a young 21st centuryIn the last ramp up to the feature, touring turntablistjumped on to spin a set thick with party-starting classic R&B anthems with hype-man flair designed to light the crowd in block party style. The floor was primed.And then, at long last, Raphael Saadiq claimed the spotlight. Though his solo career paints an artist steeped in reverence for vintage soul, he’s shown an increasingly forward look. His feet are in the idealized patina of the past but his sharp, smart eye can see the future. And now with some heavy subject matter on his great current album(only his first since stellar 2011 album), he’s emerging anew with the grit and bite of modern truth.Despite his studio range, his live arrangement for this tour leans jazz with the piano often in the lead. But as it should be, all is secondary to Saadiq’s singing. And on stage as it is on record, his voice is the– a marvel that, with age, only gathers command rather than rust.Together, he and his band kept the show deep in groove. Saadiq amply flexed his ballad crooner chops, even delivering some grown-up renditions ofsongs that resonated like never before, And though it did come at the cost of not emphasizing some of his deeper, gutsier solo material enough, that’s probably the demographic juggle you face when you’ve got a career as spanning as Saadiq’s.But live framing aside, take his solo work in sum and it totals one of the most finished and complete soul artists alive. A rolling boulder of soul, rhythm & blues, rock & roll and even hip-hop, Raphael Saadiq’s music is the velvet distillation of a half century ofIn certain societies, his cachet is deep. But it’s far from universal. And that’s unfortunate because there are few more plain cases of brilliant stars working in relative shadow as Saadiq. Hopefully with the momentum of the excellentthat will change. The world would shine brighter for it.