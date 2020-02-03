The Gist

Monday, February 3, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge leslye-gale-oct22b.jpg
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

"Minnie Got Hands" A Character-ish Crisis

This all went down in Las Vegas (thank goodness) and the characters clearly aren't legit, but it's crazy anyway! - LINK

DUDE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Orlando is getting it's first weed themed sub shop. - LINK



When the Sunshine State's Ag Commissioner plastered her picture all over Florida's gas pumps, the powers-that-be didn't like it. - LINK

A hard hitting documentary looking at the Opioid crisis in Central Florida opens today in Winter Garden. Local businessman, David Siegel , lost his daughter Victoria to an overdose and is featured in the film. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

