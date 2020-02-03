The Heard

Monday, February 3, 2020

Guns N Roses to rock Central Florida at a stadium gig this summer

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 1:59 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GNR/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy GNR/Facebook
No more traveling to Miami to see Guns N’ Roses. Central Florida is the place to be. The iconic classic rock outfit (yes, GNR is classic rock, man) announced an Aug. 15 tour date at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

The show marks the first time frontman Axl Rose, Slash and Duff have appeared together in Tampa since 1991, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7 at noon. See ticketmaster.com for additional details.


