Band of the Week: Jiblit & the Jailbirds

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youDanny Mcguire aka Jiblit - guitar, vocalsJason Hinders - bass guitarJoe Del Rocco - drumsJan 1 2020No releases yet.sweet home made rock n rollOur first band practice was on January 1. We had two innocent witnesses.Hard question, since there are so many great local bands, but we think it would be fun to play a show with Eugene Snowden.Well, we haven’t been described yet, so we will have to wait on this one.Fave thing is the amount of places to play. Least fave thing is traffic/ I-4.Just looking forward to our first show on Feb. 9.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press