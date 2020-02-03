Monday, February 3, 2020
Band of the Week: Jiblit & the Jailbirds
Posted
By Jason Ferguson
on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM
click to enlarge
Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Jiblit & the Jailbirds
.
Jiblit & the Jailbirds are playing Uncle Lou's at on Sunday, Feb. 9 with Vanwho and Moon Hollow.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Danny Mcguire aka Jiblit - guitar, vocals
Jason Hinders - bass guitar
Joe Del Rocco - drums
When did the band form?
Jan 1 2020
Currently available releases:
No releases yet.
Websites:
Facebook
Describe your sound in five words:
sweet home made rock n roll
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Our first band practice was on January 1. We had two innocent witnesses.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Hard question, since there are so many great local bands, but we think it would be fun to play a show with Eugene Snowden.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Well, we haven’t been described yet, so we will have to wait on this one.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite?
Fave thing is the amount of places to play. Least fave thing is traffic/ I-4.
Any big news to share?
Just looking forward to our first show on Feb. 9.
Tags: band of the week, jiblit & the jailbirds, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.