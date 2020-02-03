The Heard

Monday, February 3, 2020

The Heard

Band of the Week: Jiblit & the Jailbirds

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge img_5363.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Jiblit & the Jailbirds.

Jiblit & the Jailbirds are playing Uncle Lou's at on Sunday, Feb. 9 with Vanwho and Moon Hollow.

Just the facts:

Who's in the band?
Danny Mcguire aka Jiblit - guitar, vocals
Jason Hinders - bass guitar
Joe Del Rocco - drums



When did the band form?
Jan 1 2020

Currently available releases:
No releases yet.

Websites:
Facebook

Describe your sound in five words:
sweet home made rock n roll

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
Our first band practice was on January 1. We had two innocent witnesses.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Hard question, since there are so many great local bands, but we think it would be fun to play a show with Eugene Snowden.

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Well, we haven’t been described yet, so we will have to wait on this one.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite?
Fave thing is the amount of places to play. Least fave thing is traffic/ I-4.

Any big news to share?
Just looking forward to our first show on Feb. 9.

