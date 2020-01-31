UCF Symphony Orchestra to play a special program at the Basilica of Mary, Queen of the Universe in February

The University of Central Florida Symphony Orchestra is poised to play a concert in a very unique location next month, the stunning and even more stunningly-named Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. The Basilica boasts a gargantuan Schoenstein pipe organ (5,200 pipes strong) and it will be put to good use by the Orchestra (under the direction of Dr. Chung Park) and organist Dr. William Picher in their performance of Saint-Saëns' "Organ Symphony." This is a piece of music that doesn't often get a live airing because of lack of an adequate organ, so think hard about this Sunday afternoon outing.
