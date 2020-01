UCF Symphony Orchestra to play a special program at the Basilica of Mary, Queen of the Universe in February

click image Photo courtesy Mary, Queen of the Universe Shrine

The University of Central Florida Symphony Orchestra is poised to play a concert in a very unique location next month, the stunning and even more stunningly-namedThe UCF Symphony Orchestra plays the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. The concert is free.