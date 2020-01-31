The Heard

Friday, January 31, 2020

The Heard

UCF Symphony Orchestra to play a special program at the Basilica of Mary, Queen of the Universe in February

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM

The University of Central Florida Symphony Orchestra is poised to play a concert in a very unique location next month, the stunning and even more stunningly-named Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. The Basilica boasts a gargantuan Schoenstein pipe organ (5,200 pipes strong) and it will be put to good use by the Orchestra (under the direction of Dr. Chung Park) and organist Dr. William Picher in their performance of Saint-Saëns' "Organ Symphony." This is a piece of music that doesn't often get a live airing because of lack of an adequate organ, so think hard about this Sunday afternoon outing.

The UCF Symphony Orchestra plays the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. The concert is free.


Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


