Forgotten any cash lately?If a bank account records no activity for long enough (about five years), the state claims it. According to the, Florida is sitting on about $2 billion from those accounts, and items like jewelry, stamps, coins and collectibles from unclaimed safe deposit boxes.Typically, the proceeds go to schools, but the state will pay back anyone who claims the money, and there’s a website that’ll help you do exactly that.Last year, $323 million was paid out to citizens. It’s free, and all you have to do is type in your name.Visit fltreasurehunt.gov , or missingmoney.com/en for other states, and something unexpected might pop up.

