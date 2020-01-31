Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 31, 2020

Bloggytown

The Florida manatee stuck inside a bike tire has reappeared at Blue Spring State Park

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge The manatee nicknamed Wheelie - PHOTO VIA CORA BERCHEM/SAVE THE MANATEE CLUB
  • Photo via Cora Berchem/Save the Manatee Club
  • The manatee nicknamed Wheelie
A manatee with a bicycle tire wrapped around its belly was spotted again at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City.

According to the WKMG, a camera captured an image of the manatee people have dubbed “Wheelie” on Thursday.

The garbage-entangled Sirenia was originally spotted last December, and all attempts to capture it with a net by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, SeaWorld and the Save the Manatee Club in Volusia County have so far failed.

Officials believe the manatee got stuck in the tire as a calf, and it has since tightened around its body as it grew. Though the manatee does not appear to be ill, the tire could lead to infection and will most likely need to be surgically removed.
Officials believe the manatee got stuck in the tire as a calf, and it has since tightened around its body as it grew. click to tweet
In the cooler winter months, thousands of manatees head inland to Florida’s natural springs, like Blue Spring, which provide a constant 78 degrees temperature. On Jan. 30, volunteers with Save the Manatee counted 421 manatees at the park.
Officials have been notified and are monitoring the manatee. To report an injured manatee in Florida, call 1-888-404-3922.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With face masks and park closures, Disney takes unprecedented steps to address coronavirus Read More

  2. Pam Bondi is failing hard in Trump's impeachment hearing, so let's watch Read More

  3. Golf cart protests intensify in the Villages, as one anti-Trump Florida man receives threat Read More

  4. Another Bagel Bruno is about to open in Altamonte Springs with a drive-through window Read More

  5. Planet Hollywood disputes allegations by state of Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation