Friday, January 31, 2020

Chiptune innovators Anamanaguchi to hold an 'Expo' in Orlando this weekend with Saint Pepsi along for the ride

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 1:28 PM

  • Photo courtesy Anamanaguchi
  • Anamanaguchi
Chiptune wunderkinds Anamanaguchi  a band that actually released their recordings on playable NES cartridges  are touring through the United States and they've got a few special tricks up their sleeve for their Orlando show this weekend.

The first is that the Orlando show will be one of a small handful of "Expo" shows, where a concert becomes an all-day event curated by
Anamanaguchi, with "special events curated by and featuring the band, plus a limited edition pop-up shop."

And the thing that really flips our wig is that Skylar Spence (formerly known as Saint Pepsi)  a certified vaporwave legend  will be one of the openers on Saturday. Bonus local connection: the Illuminated Paths label released the epochal Saint Pepsi/Luxury Elite "Late Night Delight" split on cassette.

Anamanaguchi, Baths, Saint Pepsi (now Skylar Spence) and Meesh play the Plaza Live on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


