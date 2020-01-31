Art & History Museums Maitland opens spring 2020 exhibition, 'The Exotic Realms of Jules André Smith,' in time for Valentine's Day

click to enlarge
Photo by Jim Hobart, courtesy Art & History Museums Maitland
'Untitled (Figure in the Garden)' painting by Jules André Smith
If you were looking to spend your Valentine's Day surrounded by mystical artwork, look no further than the Art & History Museums Maitland.
The A&H opens its spring 2020 exhibition, The Exotic Realms of Jules André Smith
, on Friday, Feb. 14, in the Maitland Art Center Gallery.
The exhibition explores Smith's artistry through a range of media including watercolor, oil paintings, sculpture, theater set designs, molded concrete relief, architectural drawing and architectural ornamentation.
click to enlarge
The Exotic Realms
Photo by Jim Hobart, courtesy Art & History Museums - Maitland
dives into Smith's 1937-1942 designs for the Research Studio, which is now known as the Maitland Art Center. The Center was designated a National Historic Landmark as one of the last remaining examples of Mayan Revival architecture in the southeastern United States.
Christian and pagan gods and figures from various religions and cultures can be found in relief carvings at the Center. Exotic Realms
invites guests to step into these fantastical worlds and learn the history of André Smith, the man who created them.
click to enlarge
Photo by Jim Hobart, courtesy Art & History Museums - Maitland
A Garden of Eden-inspired opening reception is set to kick off the exhibit at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, immersing guests in Smith’s exotic realm with a vibrant tropical setting, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Tickets cost $10 a pop (that's the price of two
Starbucks drinks!) and can be purchased at artandhistory.org/eden
The Exotic Realms
exhibit will be on display at Art & History Museums Maitland
until May 17. For additional information about events and exhibits at Art & History Museums Maitland, visit artandhistory.org
