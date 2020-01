Art & History Museums Maitland opens spring 2020 exhibition, 'The Exotic Realms of Jules André Smith,' in time for Valentine's Day

If you were looking to spend your Valentine's Day surrounded by mystical artwork, look no further than the Art & History Museums Maitland.The A&H opens its spring 2020 exhibition,, on Friday, Feb. 14, in the Maitland Art Center Gallery.The exhibition explores Smith's artistry through a range of media including watercolor, oil paintings, sculpture, theater set designs, molded concrete relief, architectural drawing and architectural ornamentation.dives into Smith's 1937-1942 designs for the Research Studio, which is now known as the Maitland Art Center. The Center was designated a National Historic Landmark as one of the last remaining examples of Mayan Revival architecture in the southeastern United States.Christian and pagan gods and figures from various religions and cultures can be found in relief carvings at the Center.invites guests to step into these fantastical worlds and learn the history of André Smith, the man who created them.A Garden of Eden-inspired opening reception is set to kick off the exhibit at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, immersing guests in Smith’s exotic realm with a vibrant tropical setting, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Tickets cost $10 a pop (that's the price of twoStarbucks drinks!) and can be purchased at artandhistory.org/eden Theexhibit will be on display at Art & History Museums Maitlanduntil May 17. For additional information about events and exhibits at Art & History Museums Maitland, visit artandhistory.org

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press