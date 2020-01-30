The Gist

Thursday, January 30, 2020

The Gist

Winter Park's Crealde School of Art showcases Africana from the U.S., Africa and Haiti

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge "Preservation Hall," paint on canvas board, 1992 - ART BY DR. RUTH MAE MCCRANE
  • Art by Dr. Ruth Mae McCrane
  • "Preservation Hall," paint on canvas board, 1992
Sure, sure, we’re all excited about flapper dresses and boots making a comeback as we move into the ’20s, but there are some things about the 1920s – OK, a lot of things about the 1920s – that we would prefer to never see again. The Ocoee Massacre of 1920, for instance, is an event that should be remembered but never repeated. A white mob killed dozens of black residents in Ocoee and burned down almost all black businesses and homes. This week, Winter Park’s Crealdé School of Art debuts a new exhibit in conjunction with other Orange County arts groups to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the massacre. Power, Myth and Memory in Africana Art compares 20th-century art from Africa, Haiti and the United States, showing common themes and ideas that pervade work throughout the African diaspora. Be sure to make the trek to the Hannibal
Square Heritage Center for even more of the exhibition.

7 p.m. at Crealdé, 8 p.m. at Hannibal Square, Friday, Jan. 31 | through May 16 | Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park; Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park | 407-671-1886 | crealde.org | free

