Winter Park's Crealde School of Art showcases Africana from the U.S., Africa and Haiti

Sure, sure, we’re all excited about flapper dresses and boots making a comeback as we move into the ’20s, but there are some things about the 1920s – OK, a lot of things about the 1920s – that we would prefer to never see again. The Ocoee Massacre of 1920, for instance, is an event that should be remembered but never repeated. A white mob killed dozens of black residents in Ocoee and burned down almost all black businesses and homes. This week, Winter Park’s Crealdé School of Art debuts a new exhibit in conjunction with other Orange County arts groups to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the massacre.compares 20th-century art from Africa, Haiti and the United States, showing common themes and ideas that pervade work throughout the African diaspora. Be sure to make the trek to the HannibalSquare Heritage Center for even more of the exhibition.7 p.m. at Crealdé, 8 p.m. at Hannibal Square, Friday, Jan. 31 | through May 16 | Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park; Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park | 407-671-1886 | crealde.org | free

