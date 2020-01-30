Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Bloggytown

Planet Hollywood disputes allegations by state of Florida

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PLANET HOLLYWOOD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Planet Hollywood/Facebook
Planet Hollywood International, Inc. is disputing allegations by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity that the company breached a contract after receiving state incentives to add jobs in Orlando.

The department filed a lawsuit in November in Leon County circuit court alleging that the company did not comply with requirements after receiving $288,000 in incentives. But in a court filing this month, attorneys for the company argued that the state “failed to identify a breach of an express term” of the incentives agreement.

“Plaintiff (the state) is not entitled to relief as Planet Hollywood performed its obligations under the agreement and fulfilled the agreement’s essential purpose,” the filing said.

“Planet Hollywood’s performance was so nearly equivalent to what was bargained for that it would be unreasonable to award the relief plaintiff seeks.”



Also, Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey last week referred the case to mediation. The dispute stems from $288,000 that then-Gov. Rick Scott approved in 2011 for Planet Hollywood International from the state’s Quick Action Closing Fund program, which tied financial incentives with job creation, according to the lawsuit. Planet Hollywood International requested the money after acquiring the Buca di Beppo restaurant chain and said it was considering moving Buca di Beppo’s headquarters to Orlando, the lawsuit said.

Under the agreement with the state, Planet Hollywood International was supposed to meet job-creation benchmarks and file regular reports. But the Department of Economic Opportunity alleges that the company did not submit required reports or comply with monitoring. The lawsuit said the department terminated the agreement in 2016 and demanded repayment of the $288,000 but did not receive the money.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With face masks and park closures, Disney takes unprecedented steps to address coronavirus Read More

  2. Florida pastor and Trump spiritual advisor prays for 'all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now' Read More

  3. Conservative gadfly Ben Shapiro is coming to UCF this spring Read More

  4. Country star Chris Stapleton will steer his All-American Road Show into Orlando this summer Read More

  5. New documents out of SeaWorld Orlando hint at possibility of one of the rarest rollercoasters in the nation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation