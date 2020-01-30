Planet Hollywood disputes allegations by state of Florida

click to enlarge Photo via Planet Hollywood/Facebook

Planet Hollywood International, Inc. is disputing allegations by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity that the company breached a contract after receiving state incentives to add jobs in Orlando.The department filed a lawsuit in November in Leon County circuit court alleging that the company did not comply with requirements after receiving $288,000 in incentives. But in a court filing this month, attorneys for the company argued that the state “failed to identify a breach of an express term” of the incentives agreement.“Plaintiff (the state) is not entitled to relief as Planet Hollywood performed its obligations under the agreement and fulfilled the agreement’s essential purpose,” the filing said.“Planet Hollywood’s performance was so nearly equivalent to what was bargained for that it would be unreasonable to award the relief plaintiff seeks.”Also, Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey last week referred the case to mediation. The dispute stems from $288,000 that then-Gov. Rick Scott approved in 2011 for Planet Hollywood International from the state’s Quick Action Closing Fund program, which tied financial incentives with job creation, according to the lawsuit. Planet Hollywood International requested the money after acquiring the Buca di Beppo restaurant chain and said it was considering moving Buca di Beppo’s headquarters to Orlando, the lawsuit said.Under the agreement with the state, Planet Hollywood International was supposed to meet job-creation benchmarks and file regular reports. But the Department of Economic Opportunity alleges that the company did not submit required reports or comply with monitoring. The lawsuit said the department terminated the agreement in 2016 and demanded repayment of the $288,000 but did not receive the money.