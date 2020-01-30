The Heard

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Orlando's Pre-International Noise Conference show brings the heavy hitters of noise to Mills 50

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge Street Rat - PHOTO BY MATTHEW MOYER
  • Photo by Matthew Moyer
  • Street Rat
Of the series of pre-INC shows set up to provide aid and comfort (and warmup stages) for artists on their way down to play the mythical International Noise Conference in Miami, Orlando’s edition (along with Gainesville, to be fair) has become the can’t-miss event of this week of showcases. That’s down to the hard work of curator Dylan Houser (Formaldehydra, Hell Garbage), and this year’s lineup made our jaws drop. Along with locals like Aaron’s Home and Bacon Grease (and former locals like Cabo Boing), Philadelphia-via-Miami trash noise maestro Street Rat, Chicago violinist-and-effect innovator Chelsea Bridge and North Carolinian harsh noiser Jim Capps are all unmissable propositions. And don’t even get us started on Cornelius F. Van Stafrin III. Is he making experimental music or enacting occult rituals? We dunno but at the end of his Saturday set at INC last year, there was nothing but broken glass and rubble all around this hooded enigma.

8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 | Uncle Lou’s, 1016 N, Mills Ave.; Grumpy’s, 1018 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 (Lou’s); 407-678-1122 (Grumpy’s) | facebook.com/grumpysunderground | donations encouraged

