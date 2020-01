What does the Church Street District Main Street Program have up its sleeves? Find out at their Main Street Mixer this week at downtown’s District Gastrobar. Church Street’s new associate director, Shannon Latimer, discusses program efforts in the area west of I-4. Guests can enjoy live jazz, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30; District Gastrobar, 534 W. Church St.; free; churchstreetdistrict.org

