The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 30, 2020

The Gist

Orlando Brew Festival brings more than 100 beers to the Orlando Science Center

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA VISIT FLORIDA
  • Photo via Visit Florida

Enjoy samples of more than 100 beers from 45 different breweries at the Orlando Science Center's Orlando Brew Festival.

The museum throws its doors open to adults only for an evening of sampling while surrounded by dinosaur skeletons and whatnot. VIP guests get to go in an hour early and get access to some specialty beers exclusive to VIP ticketholders.

Buy early, because tickets are not available at the door. 7-11 p.m. Friday; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St.; $50-$65; orlandobrewfestival.com.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Orlando Brew Festival @ Orlando Science Center

    • Fri., Jan. 31, 7 p.m. $50-$65
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With face masks and park closures, Disney takes unprecedented steps to address coronavirus Read More

  2. Pam Bondi is failing hard in Trump's impeachment hearing, so let's watch Read More

  3. Florida pastor and Trump spiritual advisor prays for 'all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now' Read More

  4. Conservative gadfly Ben Shapiro is coming to UCF this spring Read More

  5. Country star Chris Stapleton will steer his All-American Road Show into Orlando this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation