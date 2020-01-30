Orlando Brew Festival brings more than 100 beers to the Orlando Science Center

Enjoy samples of more than 100 beers from 45 different breweries at the Orlando Science Center's Orlando Brew Festival. The museum throws its doors open to adults only for an evening of sampling while surrounded by dinosaur skeletons and whatnot. VIP guests get to go in an hour early and get access to some specialty beers exclusive to VIP ticketholders. Buy early, because tickets are not available at the door. 7-11 p.m. Friday; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St.; $50-$65; orlandobrewfestival.com .

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press