The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 30, 2020

The Gist

Michel'le and more play Eatonville's annual Zora! Festival of Arts and Humanities

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge Michel'le
  • Michel'le
The annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival of Arts and Humanities (known as Zora! Fest for short) brings cultural panels, outdoor concerts and fundraising events to Central Florida for its 31st year. Zora! Fest celebrates black excellence in Eatonville, one of the first self-governing all-black communities in the country. At a snazzy Black Panther-inspired masquerade ball Saturday night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Zora! Fest brings an interactive celebration of Afrofuturistic culture and style. Meanwhile, R&B musicians Michel’le, Howard Hewett and Public Announcement take center stage at Zora!’s outdoor festival in downtown Eatonville on Saturday and Sunday.

outdoor festival 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; masquerade party 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1-2 | Downtown Eatonville, 100 W. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | zorafestival.org | $11-$150

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Beyond Black Panther: Up Close & Personal Masquerade Party
@ DeVos Family Room
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.
407-647-3307
Price: $150
Buy Tickets
Events
Map
Event Details Zora! Outdoor Festival of the Arts
@ Downtown Eatonville
Kennedy Boulevard
Winter Park Area
Eatonville, FL
When: Fri., Jan. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., Feb. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
407-647-3307
Price: free-$22
Buy Tickets
Art
Map
Location Details Downtown Eatonville
Kennedy Boulevard
Winter Park Area
Eatonville, FL
General Goods & Services
Map
Location Details Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater, Performance Space and Dance
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Zora! Outdoor Festival of the Arts @ Downtown Eatonville

    • Fri., Jan. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., Feb. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. free-$22
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Beyond Black Panther: Up Close & Personal Masquerade Party @ DeVos Family Room

    • Sat., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. $150
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida pastor and Trump spiritual advisor prays for 'all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now' Read More

  2. With face masks and park closures, Disney takes unprecedented steps to address coronavirus Read More

  3. Conservative gadfly Ben Shapiro is coming to UCF this spring Read More

  4. New documents out of SeaWorld Orlando hint at possibility of one of the rarest rollercoasters in the nation Read More

  5. Sen. Rick Scott, 'held hostage' by Trump's impeachment, uses it to build his own national profile Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation