Michel'le and more play Eatonville's annual Zora! Festival of Arts and Humanities

The annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival of Arts and Humanities (known as Zora! Fest for short) brings cultural panels, outdoor concerts and fundraising events to Central Florida for its 31st year. Zora! Fest celebrates black excellence in Eatonville, one of the first self-governing all-black communities in the country. At a snazzy Black Panther-inspired masquerade ball Saturday night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Zora! Fest brings an interactive celebration of Afrofuturistic culture and style. Meanwhile, R&B musicians Michel’le, Howard Hewett and Public Announcement take center stage at Zora!’s outdoor festival in downtown Eatonville on Saturday and Sunday.outdoor festival 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; masquerade party 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1-2 | Downtown Eatonville, 100 W. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | zorafestival.org | $11-$150

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press