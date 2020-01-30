Michel'le and more play Eatonville's annual Zora! Festival of Arts and Humanities

click to enlarge
The annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival of Arts and Humanities (known as Zora! Fest for short) brings cultural panels, outdoor concerts and fundraising events to Central Florida for its 31st year. Zora! Fest celebrates black excellence in Eatonville, one of the first self-governing all-black communities in the country. At a snazzy Black Panther-inspired masquerade ball Saturday night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Zora! Fest brings an interactive celebration of Afrofuturistic culture and style. Meanwhile, R&B musicians Michel’le, Howard Hewett and Public Announcement take center stage at Zora!’s outdoor festival in downtown Eatonville on Saturday and Sunday.
outdoor festival 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; masquerade party 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1-2 | Downtown Eatonville, 100 W. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | zorafestival.org
| $11-$150
@ DeVos Family Room
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.
407-647-3307
Price:
$150
Events
@ Downtown Eatonville
Kennedy Boulevard
Winter Park Area
Eatonville,
FL
When: Fri., Jan. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., Feb. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
407-647-3307
Price:
free-$22
Art