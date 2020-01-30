Iron Cow brings NYC DJs Tony Touch and Jellybean Benitez in for Funkbox Orlando

The Grand Collab and Hang Suite bring a night of top-notch house music to the Milk District's Iron Cow this week. DJ Tony Touch – resident DJ at Chelsea Music Hall's Funkbox NYC night in the Big Apple and at Funkbox Orlando – will be joined by fellow NYC legend Jellybean Benitez (ask him about Madonna!) and local standout Mr. Mogembo for a night of dancefloor anthems.
Tony Touch came up during the rap music renaissance of the early '80s, known early on for his mix tapes with guest appearances from KRS-One, Eminem, Kool G Rap, Big Daddy Kane, Wyclef and Mos Def.Jellybean Benitez began DJing in 1970s, scoring coveted slots at the likes of Studio 54 and Paradise Garage. In the 80s, he cemented his rep as an in-demand remixer, reshaping tracks for the likes of Madonna (remixing a number of her early hits) and Whitney Houston. In 2005, Benitez was inducted into the Dance Music Hall of Fame.
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $15; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.
View this post on Instagram
#funkboxorlando #jan31 @djtonytouch @djjellybeanbenitez @mr.mogembo @rayrae161 #housemusicallnitelong #househead link in bio for tickets @iron_cow_cafe @themilkdistrict #smokers #drinkers #partygoers #spreadlove #spreadtheword @funkboxnyc @funkboxla @funkboxorl @hangsuitellc
