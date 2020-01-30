The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 30, 2020

The Heard

Iron Cow brings NYC DJs Tony Touch and Jellybean Benitez in for Funkbox Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge DJ Tony Touch - PHOTO VIA DJ TONY TOUCH/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via DJ Tony Touch/Facebook
  • DJ Tony Touch

The Grand Collab and Hang Suite bring a night of top-notch house music to the Milk District's Iron Cow this week. DJ Tony Touch – resident DJ at Chelsea Music Hall's Funkbox NYC night in the Big Apple and at Funkbox Orlando – will be joined by fellow NYC legend Jellybean Benitez (ask him about Madonna!) and local standout Mr. Mogembo for a night of dancefloor anthems.

Tony Touch came up during the rap music renaissance of the early '80s, known early on for his mix tapes with guest appearances from KRS-One, Eminem, Kool G Rap, Big Daddy Kane, Wyclef and Mos Def.

click to enlarge Jellybean Benitez - PHOTO COURTESY JELLYBEAN BENITEZ/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Jellybean Benitez/Facebook
  • Jellybean Benitez
Jellybean Benitez began DJing in 1970s, scoring coveted slots at the likes of Studio 54 and Paradise Garage. In the 80s, he cemented his rep as an in-demand remixer, reshaping tracks for the likes of Madonna (remixing a number of her early hits) and Whitney Houston. In 2005, Benitez was inducted into the Dance Music Hall of Fame.

This is a huge chance to see two legends very close up.

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $15; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Event Details Funkbox Orlando: Tony Touch, Jellybean Benitez, Mr. Mogembo
@ Iron Cow
2438 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m.
727-316-7615
Price: $15
Buy Tickets
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Iron Cow
2438 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
Bar/Pub and American
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Funkbox Orlando: Tony Touch, Jellybean Benitez, Mr. Mogembo @ Iron Cow

    • Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m. $15
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With face masks and park closures, Disney takes unprecedented steps to address coronavirus Read More

  2. Conservative gadfly Ben Shapiro is coming to UCF this spring Read More

  3. Florida pastor and Trump spiritual advisor prays for 'all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now' Read More

  4. Country star Chris Stapleton will steer his All-American Road Show into Orlando this summer Read More

  5. Orange County commissioner says Split Oak Forest toll road approval was filed under the wrong code Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation