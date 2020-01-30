Iron Cow brings NYC DJs Tony Touch and Jellybean Benitez in for Funkbox Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via DJ Tony Touch/Facebook

DJ Tony Touch

The Grand Collab and Hang Suite bring a night of top-notch house music to the Milk District's Iron Cow this week. DJ Tony Touch – resident DJ at Chelsea Music Hall's Funkbox NYC night in the Big Apple and at Funkbox Orlando – will be joined by fellow NYC legend Jellybean Benitez (ask him about Madonna!) and local standout Mr. Mogembo for a night of dancefloor anthems.

Tony Touch came up during the rap music renaissance of the early '80s, known early on for his mix tapes with guest appearances from KRS-One, Eminem, Kool G Rap, Big Daddy Kane, Wyclef and Mos Def.

Jellybean Benitez

Jellybean

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $15; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.