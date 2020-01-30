Former March for Our Lives creative director Jammal Lemy to give free talk at Winter Park's Rollins College

When March for Our Lives was on every newspaper, channel and website in the country, just days after the Parkland shooting, one image became the symbol of the movement. The former creative director of MFOL and mind behind the QR-coded Star-Spangled Banner design, Jammal Lemy, speaks at Rollins College this week about his experiences using artistic expression to propel social and political change. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High
School grad says he tries to encourage civic engagement and activism in youth. The free event is part of a program of the Cornell Fine Arts Museum in partnership with For Freedoms for their current Cornell Fine Arts Museum exhibition, 2020: Action, Freedom, Patriotism.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 | Suntrust Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2526 | rollins.edu
| free
@ Suntrust Auditorium, Rollins College
1000 Holt Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park,
FL
When: Tue., Feb. 4, 6 p.m.
407-646-2525
Price:
free
