The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 30, 2020

The Gist

Former March for Our Lives creative director Jammal Lemy to give free talk at Winter Park's Rollins College

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:10 PM

Jammal Lemy
  • Jammal Lemy
When March for Our Lives was on every newspaper, channel and website in the country, just days after the Parkland shooting, one image became the symbol of the movement. The former creative director of MFOL and mind behind the QR-coded Star-Spangled Banner design, Jammal Lemy, speaks at Rollins College this week about his experiences using artistic expression to propel social and political change. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High
School grad says he tries to encourage civic engagement and activism in youth. The free event is part of a program of the Cornell Fine Arts Museum in partnership with For Freedoms for their current Cornell Fine Arts Museum exhibition, 2020: Action, Freedom, Patriotism.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 | Suntrust Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2526 | rollins.edu | free

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details A Conversation With Jammal Lemy, March for Our Lives
@ Suntrust Auditorium, Rollins College
1000 Holt Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
When: Tue., Feb. 4, 6 p.m.
407-646-2525
Price: free
Art
Map
Location Details Suntrust Auditorium, Rollins College
1000 Holt Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
College
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free User Submitted
    A Conversation With Jammal Lemy, March for Our Lives @ Suntrust Auditorium, Rollins College

    • Tue., Feb. 4, 6 p.m. free

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With face masks and park closures, Disney takes unprecedented steps to address coronavirus Read More

  2. Florida pastor and Trump spiritual advisor prays for 'all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now' Read More

  3. Conservative gadfly Ben Shapiro is coming to UCF this spring Read More

  4. Country star Chris Stapleton will steer his All-American Road Show into Orlando this summer Read More

  5. New documents out of SeaWorld Orlando hint at possibility of one of the rarest rollercoasters in the nation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation