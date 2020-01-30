The Heard

Thursday, January 30, 2020

The Heard

Folk-punk agitators AJJ bring their fiery and timely anthems to Orlando this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge sel_ajj.jpeg

AJJ's new record, Good Luck Everybody, is packed with appropriately depressing anthems for these troubling times, along with a deeply satisfying critique of the terrifying man who currently resides in the White House.

The seminal folk-punk band out of Phoenix, Arizona, is not one to shy away from politics – indeed, this is a group formerly known as Andrew Jackson Jihad. Since their start, lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Sean Bonnette and bassist Ben Gallaty have served as the center of gravity for the band. Bonnette's incisive lyrics, yearning vocals and defiant acoustic bangers have resonated deeply with listeners for the last 16 years.

Good Luck Everybody teeters between blues, lo-fi folk, pop and cosmic psychedelics. It's an eclectic trip through these dismal days, and wholeheartedly AJJ. While we teeter on the constant cusp of chaos in the midst of an election year, we need AJJ's commentary, cathartic ballads and damn good live shows now more than ever.



with Taco Cat, Emperor X | 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Ave. | 407-704-6103 | abbeyorlando.com | $20

@ The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m.
Price: $20
