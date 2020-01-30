Florida emergency officials are preparing for the Super Bowl

click to enlarge Photo via A.J. Lipp/Wikimedia Commons

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Florida’s emergency response team and state law-enforcement agencies will be activated this weekend as the sporting world turns its eyes to the Super Bowl in Miami-Dade County.State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said Wednesday his agency will be at “Level 2” staffing in support of homeland security operations surrounding the game.“We are in a supporting role and not just myself but FDLE and other state agencies,” Moskowitz said, referring to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. “We will have boots on the ground. The (state Emergency Operations Center) is actually going to be open and operating. So, we are going to be ready to support potentially anything that may happen. Except, the only thing I hope that happens is one of those teams has a good game. And that's the end of that. And people go home in a nice, orderly fashion.”The activation is because the game is considered “an event of significant importance,” Moskowitz said. Under Level 2, the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee will be open as well as emergency centers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.“We'll also have some personnel on the ground at the stadium,” Moskowitz said. Level 1 would mean a full-scale activation. The governor’s office would not confirm Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plans for the game, which will be played Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.“Will let you know if he attends,” DeSantis spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferré said in an email.