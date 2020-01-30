Fashion and compassion collide at Orlando's annual Trash 2 Trends gala

click to enlarge
Local artists are bringing a new meaning to “reduce, reuse and recycle” with Trash 2 Trends, the exuberant fashion show curated from the upcycled clothing of Orlando residents. Mixing sustainability with ingenuity, this event of recycled fashion is hosted by Keep Orlando Beautiful with the aim of raising money for local environmental initiatives. Each ticket’s proceeds go from your pocket right back into the community toward recycling initiatives, city beautification and green spaces. If you want to catch a glimpse of the wearable art, make sure not to come in jeans – only cocktail attire is allowed at the event. Sip wine, mingle among Orlando’s fashion elite and support sustainability in style.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 | SeaWorld Ports of Call, 7007 SeaWorld Drive | 407-246-2752 | orlando.gov
| $45-$75
