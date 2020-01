The longrunning Orlando Poetry Slam at the Milk Bar pulls in a special guest for this week’s slam. Ed Mabrey, the winningest poet in the history of poetry slam, has held four world championships, five regional championships and more than 500 individual wins at slams. Mabrey performs a special guest set while local poets compete in two rounds with their own poems.8 p.m. Thursday; The Milk Bar, 2424 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/themilkbarlounge

