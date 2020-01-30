Another Bagel Bruno is about to open in Altamonte Springs with a drive-through window

Good news for bagel lovers in Altamonte Springs: You're getting a Bagel Bruno outpost inside the Foxtail Coffee located at 478 State Road 434.Created with on-the-go customers in mind, the new location offers only the second Bagel Bruno, and this one has a drive-through option, using the existing Foxtail window service. Both the drive-through and the sit-down restaurant inside will be serving breakfast-inspired items until 4 p.m. every day.Bagel Bruno chef Bruno Zacchini III (also known for his super-popular Pizza Bruno restaurant in Curry Ford) created an "Orlando-style" bagel: hearth-baked, boiled with malt syrup and brown sugar, and vegan-friendly.Their menu is filled with their takes on good ol' favorites, like the hot and gooey Jersey Boy breakfast sandwich, with eggs, American cheese and juicy pork roll in place of the usual bacon or sausage. Bagel Bruno also offers creative snacks like the Stuck on You, which has a peanut butter-honey spread, almond-fluff cream cheese and banana.This new expansion into the Foxtail Altamonte location will celebrate its grand opening this Friday, Jan. 31. Customers can come in and enjoy their favorite items from the College Park location or try something new.In a hurry? That drive-through is a game changer!

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press