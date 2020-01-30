Tip Jar

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Another Bagel Bruno is about to open in Altamonte Springs with a drive-through window

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
Good news for bagel lovers in Altamonte Springs: You're getting a Bagel Bruno outpost inside the Foxtail Coffee located at 478 State Road 434.

Created with on-the-go customers in mind, the new location offers only the second Bagel Bruno, and this one has a drive-through option, using the existing Foxtail window service. Both the drive-through and the sit-down restaurant inside will be serving breakfast-inspired items until 4 p.m. every day.

Bagel Bruno chef Bruno Zacchini III (also known for his super-popular Pizza Bruno restaurant in Curry Ford) created an "Orlando-style" bagel: hearth-baked, boiled with malt syrup and brown sugar, and vegan-friendly.

Their menu is filled with their takes on good ol' favorites, like the hot and gooey Jersey Boy breakfast sandwich, with eggs, American cheese and juicy pork roll in place of the usual bacon or sausage. Bagel Bruno also offers creative snacks like the Stuck on You, which has a peanut butter-honey spread, almond-fluff cream cheese and banana.



click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BAGEL BRUNO/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Bagel Bruno/Instagram

This new expansion into the Foxtail Altamonte location will celebrate its grand opening this Friday, Jan. 31. Customers can come in and enjoy their favorite items from the College Park location or try something new.

In a hurry? That drive-through is a game changer!

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BAGEL BRUNO/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Bagel Bruno/Instagram
