Orlando man invents germ-killing device because shared pens are super-gross

You ever look at a pen at a bank or other public place where pens are used by everybody, and think: gross ?

Todd Roberts very much relates. So much so, the

bio-repository manager hunkered down in his Orlando garage to invent a device that kills the germs on pens.









"I'm sorry," Roberts says he told the person at the health clinic desk, "I cannot touch this pen."



The pure honesty and innocent realness smacks of George Washington refusing to tell a lie. Fuck deceit and a heavy conscience. Also, fuck self-sacrifice for the sake of politeness in the face of a phlegmy cough: I cannot touch this pen.

ethyl alcohol at a concentration of 70 percent, which is on average 4 or 5 percent higher than typical sanitizing gels.

Orlando HealthAfter 10 years of tweaks, Robert's invention, the CleanBlock, is complete. And the impetus for his creation was not simply his anecdotal hypochondriac-nightmare experience, but recent studies that find nearly 40 percent of pens are unsanitary and super-gross (sorry about the scientific jargon).There's no need to plug in or charge the device, which he says lasts for more than 1,400 pen-swipes. Roberts loads the CleanBlock withI haven't touched the door handle inside a public bathroom since like 2011, so I want to personally salute Mr. Roberts.