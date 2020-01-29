The Heard

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Mandy Moore to serenade Orlando's Bob Carr Theater in April

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 1:39 PM

  • Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips/Facebook
Mandy Moore, the one-time tween-pop starlet turned lead actress of This Is Us, is coming to Orlando this spring during her first full tour in over a decade.

Earlier this year Moore released two singles, “When I Wasn’t Watching” and “I’d Rather Lose.”

“It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians,” Moore said in a statement. “I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe.”

Moore will be at the Bob Carr Theater on April 8, along with Syrian-American folk singer Bedouine. Tickets can be purchased here.


