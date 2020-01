Orlando lost one of it's kindest hearts and biggest supporters, LGBTQ advocate Terry DeCarlo. - LINK In the Villages, women are the big spenders when it comes to buying houses. - LINK Everyone knows we love to eat. So thank you Orlando Weekly for putting together this list of the best anticipated Central Florida restaurants of 2020. - LINK

