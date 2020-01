Einstein Bros. is spreading love with heart-shaped bagels for Valentine's Day

If you don't want to blow a lot of dough on Valentine's Day gifts this year — well, at least notkind of dough — Einstein Bros. Bagels has got you covered.This Valentine's Day, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering guests heart-shaped bagels for pre-order or for drop-in purchasing, because what says "I love you" more than carbs?Guests can begin pre-ordering by the half-dozen and baker's dozen on Feb. 3. However, you can only pick up these bad boys in store for five days, from Feb. 10-14. At participating Einstein Bros. Bagels locations, the heart-shaped bagels come in a variety of flavors including plain, chocolate chip and cinnamon raisin.Prices may vary by location. A single bagel might cost as little as $1.49, while a half-dozen goes for $11.99 and a baker's dozen for $15.79.For more information on this sweet Valentine's Day deal, visit einsteinbros.com

