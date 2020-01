Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Sea World is still putting the finishing touches on the new Ice Breaker coaster set to open later this year. New papers have now been filed that lead us to believe there is yet another roller coaster in the works. - LINK Central Florida story tellers pair with local composers for an incredible unique and entertaining night of storytelling. The subject is Joyland, the long ago defunct amusement park that used to rest along the shores of lake Ivanhoe. - LINK Orlando's Wine Fest is moving to Icon Park in what appears to be a migration of events moving to the popular space that can handle up to 10,000 people at a time. - LINK Remember Dr. Ruth? The sex therapist who made even the uncomfortable, bearable! A play has been produced based on her life and it's definitely worth checking out. - LINK

