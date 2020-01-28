The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The Heard

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Is Orlando Getting Yet Another Cool Coaster?

Sea World is still putting the finishing touches on the new Ice Breaker coaster set to open later this year. New papers have now been filed that lead us to believe there is yet another roller coaster in the works. - LINK

Central Florida story tellers pair with local composers for an incredible unique and entertaining night of storytelling. The subject is Joyland, the long ago defunct amusement park that used to rest along the shores of lake Ivanhoe. - LINK



Orlando's Wine Fest is moving to Icon Park in what appears to be a migration of events moving to the popular space that can handle up to 10,000 people at a time. - LINK

Remember Dr. Ruth? The sex therapist who made even the uncomfortable, bearable! A play has been produced based on her life and it's definitely worth checking out. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New documents out of SeaWorld Orlando hint at possibility of one of the rarest rollercoasters in the nation Read More

  2. Florida pastor and Trump spiritual advisor prays for 'all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now' Read More

  3. Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg accused of plotting Bitcoin ransom scheme against his own office Read More

  4. Former Florida GOP Chair says, under new Trump immigration rule, he 'would not have been allowed to stay in America' Read More

  5. Orlando Wine Festival moves from downtown to I-Drive, and it may not be the last event to do so Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation