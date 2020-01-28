The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The Heard

Disturbed to spread 'Sickness' in Central Florida this summer

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 11:01 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
Go ahead and add Disturbed to your never-ending list of concerts to attend this summer, because the hard rock legends are headlining the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 23.

Disturbed will embark on a massive U.S. tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album The Sickness. Expect classics from the album like "Violence Fetish" and of course “Down With the Sickness” to be highlighted on Disturbed’s setlist, but singles from the heavy metal band’s latest 2018 LP Evolution just might find its way on there too.

Alternative metal act Staind, who rose to fame in the same mid-2000s time frame as Disturbed, opens the show alongside California-based heavy metal band Bad Wolves.

Tickets for Disturbed’s Tampa show go on sale this Friday, Jan. 31, via livenation.com, starting at $29.50.




Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New documents out of SeaWorld Orlando hint at possibility of one of the rarest rollercoasters in the nation Read More

  2. Florida pastor and Trump spiritual advisor prays for 'all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now' Read More

  3. Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg accused of plotting Bitcoin ransom scheme against his own office Read More

  4. Former Florida GOP Chair says, under new Trump immigration rule, he 'would not have been allowed to stay in America' Read More

  5. Orlando Wine Festival moves from downtown to I-Drive, and it may not be the last event to do so Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation